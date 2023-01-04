Although he states that the Ottawa County Democratic Party is hopeful for a smooth transition with the county’s new Board of Commissioners, the local Dems' chairperson said Wednesday that the changes brought on Tuesday — which includes firing the county administrator to hire former congressional candidate John Gibbs — will create an environment that’s unwelcoming to the overall community.
In the first meeting of the year Tuesday, the newly elected Board of Commissioners fired County Administrator John Shay and announced the hiring of Gibbs for the job. That switch took effect immediately.
County commissioners also adopted a new slogan, "Where freedom rings," which will replace "Where you belong."
In a vote, commissioners also fired Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley and dissolved the office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.
Ottawa County Democratic Party Chairperson Timothy Smith said he was totally caught off guard by the changes and found out shortly after the changes happened in the local news.
Smith said West Michigan voters had just recently made it clear in the November 2022 election that they did not want Gibbs representing the state’s new 3rd Congressional District seat, which includes the Grand Haven area, and now Gibbs is running Ottawa County.
Because Smith says he found out about the changes along with most everyone else while scrolling through the local news on his cellphone, he said the party is still discussing what should and what can be done next.
“We are going to be looking at all of the ramifications of the actions taken yesterday by the Board of Commissioners," he said Wednesday. "I’m not sure what legal bounds there are. There were changes to the agenda that could violate open meetings laws."
In response to the changes, Smith released a statement Wednesday morning condemning the decisions: "Yesterday the Ottawa County newly elected county commissioners moved quickly to show that the county and county government will no longer be a place for a growing community to feel welcome. Instead, it will be one based on lies and one that is not living within reality."
Gibbs was backed by former President Donald Trump when he ran for Congress last year. While he unseated sitting Republican Peter Meijer in the August primary election, he ultimately lost to Democrat Hillary Scholten in the November general election.
In his new role as county administrator, Gibbs will oversee day-to-day board initiatives, manage the county's financial health and supervise general operations.
Smith slammed the Board of Commissioners for the sweeping changes, which he says don't represent Ottawa County as a whole.
"The agenda items yesterday were not addressing the concerns of the entire community but of only a few," he said Wednesday. "For example, after the swearing-in ceremonies, the board's agenda included removing the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Department, sending a clear message that 'everyone' is not welcome here."
The web pages for the DEI office have been scrubbed from the county's website (miottawa.org).
"To add to their opening questionable action items, they hired John Gibbs as the county administrator, who 42.9 percent of the county voted against and elected Hillary Scholten ... in the November election instead," Smith added. "Is yesterday's action in hiring the losing side for the race for Congress a 'swipe' at the winning side?"
Smith concluded by saying the changes are "terribly disappointing and yes, unfortunately, expected."
