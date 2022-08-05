Newly engaged couple Nikki Reynolds and Tony Roose, of Mason, shared a dance on the Grand Haven pier Tuesday night after Tony proposed.
Nikki’s sister, Alyssa, looked on and cried tears of joy as she took video of her sister and future brother-in-law.
