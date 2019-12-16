Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteers swear in on Friday

Three volunteers stood before Judge Mark Feyen to take their oath of office on Friday, making them the newest Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Ottawa County.
“This is a really good thing that has been done in our county,” Feyen said, noting the program has been in effect since the late 70s.
CASA volunteers are trained community members, appointed by a judge, to advocate for safe, permanent homes in a timely manner for children involved in abuse and neglect court proceedings, according to a press release.
“I am so proud of you three,” said Karra VabderWiere, CASA coordinator for Ottawa County. “I’m excited to taking this adventure with you three.”
Janice Pendley, one of the new CASA volunteers, said she has learned a lot in the 30-hour training.
“I think it’s a program well worth the time if you love children,” she said. “I’ve always loved children and advocating for children who’ve had a rough start.”
Fellow volunteer, Stephanie Kieft, agreed.
“I thought this would be a good way to work with children and make a positive impact,” she said.
Kieft said if anyone is considering becoming a CASA volunteer, they should give the program a try.
“Just go for it,” she said. “Kids can never have enough positive influences in their lives.”
