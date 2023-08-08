Hai Mai, of Holland, has been sentenced to a minimum of 300 months in prison, or 25 years, after an Ottawa County jury found him guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Mai has already served 56 days in jail for the incident that took place in Holland in 2014. Mai was also ordered to register as a sex offender, and will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring upon release.
