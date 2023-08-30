Nicholas Daniels, of Hudsonville, pleaded guilty Monday in the Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court to two charges: illegally carrying a concealed weapon and delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, specifically methamphetamine.
Daniels’ admission was part of plea deal for the May 2022 incident in Polkton Township. Other charges that were dismissed include unlawful use of a license plate, possessing an open container of alcohol in the vehicle and a second-offense notice for driving with a suspended license.
