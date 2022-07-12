Grand Rapids teen Ibrahim Dadiri was sentenced Monday to a minimum of seven years in prison for multiple counts of armed robbery. Dadiri is one of four males who were arrested last August after committing an armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Grand Haven. Dadiri has already served 326 days in jail.
