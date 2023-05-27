Robin Mathews, of Muskegon Heights, pleaded not guilty to three separate charges of retail fraud; two in the second degree that took place Jan. 18 in Ferrysburg and March 5 in Spring Lake Township and one in the third degree from a March 4 incident in Spring Lake Township. Mathews was assigned an Ottawa County public defender and will be in court next for a pretrial hearing.
Walter Klocko, of Coopersville, pleaded not guilty to a charge of malicious destruction of property, relating to a April 9 incident in Coopersville. Klocko was assigned a public defender by Ottawa County 58th District Judge Craig Bunce, who also allowed the defendant to be released on a $500 personal recognizance bond. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 1.
