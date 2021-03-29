Officials locked down the Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand Haven for nearly two hours Monday afternoon after receiving a concerning letter in the mail.
"The content of the communication was nonspecific, but in part conveyed some concerns," said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. “Out of an abundance of caution, operations at the courthouse were halted for a period of time while a sweep of the building was conducted by Sheriff’s Office personnel along with the assistance of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety."
