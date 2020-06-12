Ottawa County buildings are set to open to the public beginning Monday, and along with that comes the gradual reopening of the county’s courts.
“Based on the progression of reopenings, the next step for the county buildings would be June 15,” Circuit Court Administrator Kevin Bowling said.
The courthouse buildings, as well as the rest of the county offices, have been closed to the public since Michigan’s Stay Home order went into effect in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Court hearings and operations have still taken place, but under very limited circumstances.
Employees have worked from home wherever possible and most hearings are done by Zoom. More recently, many of those Zoom hearings have been available to the public through the micourt link at micourt.courts.michigan.gov/ virtualcourtroomdirectory/. Many of the local court services are available online, as well, at miottawa.org.
Bowling said that in-court hearings will still be restricted to a total of 10 people in the room, including staff, the defendant and attorneys. That’s based on recommendations from the CDC and the state judiciary system, he said. Because of that, the hearings will still be made available by live-stream video.
The courts will not be having jury trials until the end of July or early August, Bowling said. Bench trials and all other hearings will go on as usual, just with limited personnel in the courtrooms.
Any defendant involved in a hearing is encouraged to conduct it by Zoom, but he or she has every right to be in the courtroom, the court administrator said.
Anyone entering the court buildings will be required to answer screening questions. Face masks will be required in all public spaces, as long as there is not a medical reason for not wearing one.
Masks will be available for anyone needing one. Hand sanitizer stations are also set up around the buildings.
Bowling said that restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized more often, and disinfecting wipes and sanitizing spray will be available in areas where there are public computers and any other common-use areas. Social distancing will continue to be required.
“We’re trying to minimize the number of people coming into the courthouses and the individual courtrooms,” Bowling said. “We continue to encourage the public to connect with the court online and through phone calls. The Zoom hearings will continue.”
Bowling said the Michigan Supreme Court has supplied a plan for returning to full capacity, but when that will be is still unknown.
The court administrator said that court cases have moved along, despite the situation.
“We went from face-to-face hearings and had to change all of our procedures overnight. It was all new,” he said, noting the need to educate on Zoom technology and live-streaming. “Our goal was to maintain an open, transparent court for the public. We did that very quickly and effectively.”
Bowling said there were technical difficulties along the way, but they worked through them.
“What judges and referees have learned over time is that to conduct Zoom hearings is more difficult and tiring than to conduct live hearings,” he said. “There are lots of additional layers of technological complexity that judges and staff had to learn very quickly. I can’t give judges and staff enough praise for the hard work they have done.”
