SPRING LAKE - Close to 3,000 people gathered at Mill Point Park in Spring Lake Village on Saturday for the annual Courtyard Concert and a 25th anniversary celebration of Earth's Edge, an outdoor paddle sport store that started in downtown Grand Haven.
Spectators were entertained by three bluegrass-style bands including Arkansauce, the Waydown Wanderers and headliner Leftover Salmon.
Clouds and a strong breeze kept things cool at the park on the Grand River waterfront.
Proceeds from the concert benefit the Courtyard Concerts, which works to bring concerts to the Tri-Cites community at affordable prices.
For more information, go to courtyardconcerts.org.
