As you open the door of Guitar Haven, you’re greeted by the sounds of acoustic guitars strumming, bass guitars thumping and plenty of excitable chatter.
It’s a welcome scene considering that, two years ago, most businesses across Michigan were silent, their doors closed due to the newly declared COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been nearly two years to the day since the coronavirus became a household name. Fortunately, COVID numbers have plummeted and nearly all restrictions have been lifted.
While the pandemic will be remembered primarily for the fear and economic hardships it created, there have also been some positives coming out of the past two years.
COVID regulations forced so many of us to stay home during the early parts of the pandemic that it led to many people changing their lifestyles. We examine some of those changes below.
Strings attached
Some people looking for a new hobby during the pandemic picked up a guitar or other instrument.
“Our business has probably grown by at least 25 percent, maybe more, since COVID started,” MusicEveryday! owner and director Val Letenyei said. “A lot of it is due to having the option of virtual lessons.”
Prior to COVID-19, the Spring Lake Township business only offered in-person music lessons. That all changed once the lockdown happened.
“It was all in-person,” Letenyei said. “We had never considered doing online lessons until it became a necessity. Then we did six months where it was only virtual.
“We’ve been back and forth as numbers change,” she continued. “We’ve had some students that stuck with virtual, even when we were able to do in-person lessons. It has been more convenient because kids that can’t get a ride to the studio because their parents work can do their lesson from home.”
But it isn’t just the school-age children who are benefitting. By offering online lessons, the business can now provide lessons to senior citizens who aren’t able to leave their homes.
With the flexibility of online classes, MusicEveryday! now teaches students nationwide. Letenyei said students who visit the area in the summer can now continue their lessons with once they return home. She said she currently has students who live in Texas and Colorado.
Even if things settle down with COVID-19, Letenyei doesn’t believe she will go back to the old way of doing business.
Guitar Haven in Grand Haven’s Centertown changed hands during the pandemic, and new owner Jon Shear said business has been booming.
“The store was in business for 18 years before I bought it,” Shear said. “We did incredibly better during the pandemic.”
Originally, Shear had planned on buying the business this year after he retired from teaching at Holland Public Schools. But in 2020, when Michigan was entering a lockdown, the previous owner wanted out.
“After COVID hit, he said he was done,” Shear said. “So, he called me up to make it happen now.”
Part of the business’ success, Shear said, has to do with all the downtime people had during to the pandemic.
“We were presently surprised by the amount of people who were like, ‘I can’t go anywhere, I can’t do anything, I’m going to buy a guitar, I’m going to buy a bass, I got time – let’s learn,’” Shear said.
Music lessons have started to pick up for the business, he added, but what has kept Guitar Haven alive throughout is from people buying their picks, guitar strings and drum sticks from the store.
Demand still surging for outdoor recreation
Michigan ranks among the best in the country for the impact outdoor activities contribute to the economy – including ranks of No. 5 for economic influence of boating, No. 6 for recreational vehicle use and No. 8 for hunting, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis.
The market for recreational gear only got stronger after the pandemic struck.
With people anxious to get outdoors, businesses supporting outdoor activities were booming, and it hasn’t let up since, according to Earth’s Edge owner Karl Tucker.
“Paddle sports have been very popular, and basically anything that gets people outdoors,” he said. “With the pandemic, it’s introduced outdoor activities to people versus being in an office. The outdoor industry was embraced to a point where that’s what everybody was doing.”
Tucker said there’s been plenty of activities that have surged, from camping and backpacking, but because they’re home to a mecca in paddle sports, the latter has been the hottest commodity. That’s certainly had an effect on the supply chain, and right now, the outdoor industry’s manufacturers are struggling to keep their head above water.
“It’s been a struggle as far as getting inventory and when we were all in lockdown, obviously it was extremely difficult,” Tucker said. “When we went to curbside (service), that was also really difficult.
“Since opening back up, the biggest fight remains on the merchandise side,” he added. “All the manufacturers have had a hard time, and that trickles down to us.”
Since opening Earth’s Edge in downtown Grand Haven in 1994, Tucker said he’s been very fortunate to have the local community’s support. The store is now located at 705 S. Beacon Blvd.
After enduring the past two years, Tucker says there really isn’t much that will take him by surprise.
“A lot of opportunities were changed in this and people needed a way to decompress,” he said. “Living in West Michigan, it’s incredible for outdoor activities. This was an introduction for a lot of ways for people to explore our state when they were too busy to earlier. People have worked together to get through this and, hopefully, we’re on the backside of it.”
Food at home
With restaurants closed during the lockdown, people began cooking at home much more often – out of necessity as much as anything else.
According to market research firm Hunter, 71 percent of people surveyed said they will continue cooking at home more as the pandemic fades away. The habit, they say, is driven by home cooks’ increased creativity and confidence in the kitchen, as well as the motivation to save money and eat healthier.
That trend certainly played out locally.
Jennifer Toscano-Granning, brand ambassador at Bekins Appliance in Grand Haven, said the store had its best years ever during the pandemic.
“We certainly have seen a substantial increase in new appliance purchases in the past two years, even while supply chain struggles have increasingly impacted product availability,” she said. “We have been strategically stocking up on inventory from the beginning.”
