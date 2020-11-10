The COVID-19 testing center formerly operated by North Ottawa Community Health System has reopened at the same location, under collaboration with another company, officials announced.
NxGen MDx will now run the test center at the former Panera Bread location, 1099 S. Beacon Blvd., on an appointment-only basis.
The center opens today, Nov. 10. It will be open 1-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Appointments can be made by going to the NxGen website, select COVID-19 testing and click on the “Make an appointment in Grand Haven” button.
Those seeking an appointment will be asked screening questions. Anyone without symptoms will be asked to pay $100 for a test, according to the website.
NOCHS has been running the curbside test site by appointment since April.
The local health system's chief communications officer, Jennifer VanSkiver, said the test site had to be closed temporarily as personnel were needed back at their regular jobs in the hospital system.
That was due to an increasing patient population and because of staffing shortages due to COVID-19 community spread.
If a staffer is sick, that person is off work a minimum 10 days, VanSkiver said. If a person has been exposed to the virus, he or she is out up to 14 days.
Two pop-up testing events were completed last week during the site’s temporary closure.
VanSkiver said that 298 people were tested on Nov. 2, with 61 people testing positive – a 20.5 percent positivity rate.
At the second event on Nov. 6, 268 people were tested with 32 percent of those tests coming back positive.
“That’s staggering,” VanSkiver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.