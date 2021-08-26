Cleveland Crash 1

A two-vehicle crash has slowed traffic at M-104 (Cleveland Street) and 144th Avenue on Thursday morning. 

 Tribune photo / Becky Vargo

A car and a pickup collided at the intersection of Cleveland Street and 144th Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Eastbound traffic on Cleveland is being diverted down 144th Avenue, while westbound traffic is moving through the area slowly. 

