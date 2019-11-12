Crews participate in emergency response training

As snow lightly fell Friday morning, emergency crews were dispatched to the Grand River for training.
Wolverine Pipe Line Co. employees performed routine training throughout the morning.
Nick Bonstell, Ottawa County’s director of emergency management services, said they train with oil pipeline partners for functional tests for emergency responses.
Friday’s events were a proactive training set up by Wolverine, Bonstell said.
Staff tested booming capabilities and functions when deployed. The device is used to collect the oil and not allow it to travel downriver, Bonstell explained.
Overall, Bonstell said the training went well, and he noted that crews had to deploy farther upstream than planned because the boat launch at Harbor Island was flooded.
“It’s a good real-life test to see the conditions we’re dealing with on the river,” he said.
