SPRING LAKE TWP. — Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Palm Drive near Hoffmaster Drive for a critical incident that occurred at a residence in the area.
Residents in the area of Palm Drive between Hoffmaster Drive and the north Ottawa County line are asked to shelter in place.
First responders were called to the scene at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
More information will be released as details emerge, said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
