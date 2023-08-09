Commercial activity in Grand Haven was relatively quiet during Coast Guard week. We only saw one vessel, the Algoma Innovator. The Algoma Central Corp. motor vessel delivered a load of salt last Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The Algoma Innovator was built in 2017 as part of Algoma’s ongoing fleet renewal process. Upon completion at the 3 Maj Shipyard in Croatia, the Innovator sailed for Canada and entered service during the 2018 season.
