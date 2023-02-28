After a contractor mistakenly damaged a bridge on the North Bank Trail bike path, the Crockery Township board has received a check for $10,000 to cover the damages.

“That completely reimburses the township for the expenses occurred as a result of the damage,” said township supervisor Erik Erhorn.

