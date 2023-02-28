LEFT: A January photo shows damage done to one of the wooden bridges on the North Bank Trail bike path in Crockery Township. RIGHT: The newly repaired bridge on the North Bank Trail bike path, which can be accessed from the Hathaway Lakes neighborhood.
LEFT: A January photo shows damage done to one of the wooden bridges on the North Bank Trail bike path in Crockery Township. RIGHT: The newly repaired bridge on the North Bank Trail bike path, which can be accessed from the Hathaway Lakes neighborhood.
Courtesy photos / Erik Erhorn
The newly repaired bridge on the North Bank Trail bike path, which can be accessed from the Hathaway Lakes neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.