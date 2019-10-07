One of the rare sunny days lately greeted participants in the 45th Annual Tri-Cities CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday.
Walkers had a light soup lunch at the Ferrysburg Community Church before heading out on either a one- or three-mile walk.
Twenty-five percent of the money raised from the walk will stay local with funds going this year to Love in Action, The People Center and The Salvation Army. The rest of the money, along with other funds gathered nationwide, is used by Church World Services to provide food, medical care, disaster relief and self-help development for needy people around the world.
Local walkers have raised more than $930,000 in relief funds over the past 44 years of the walk.
In celebration of the 45th event in the Tri-Cities and the 50th nationally, a group of donors will give an additional $45 for every walker who raises $50 or more.
Anyone interested, can still make a donation by going online to www.crophungerwalk.org/grandhavenmi.
