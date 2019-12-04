Crusade for Toys is Friday evening, Saturday

Area firefighters will be staged throughout Northwest Ottawa County this weekend to collect donations of toys and money for the annual Crusade for Toys.
The donations are turned over to the American Legion Goodfellows at the Charles A. Conklin Post in Grand Haven for packaging and distribution to local families.
Crockery Township firefighters will be stationed at the Marathon gas station, RA Holmes Christmas Tree Farm, and the intersection of Cleveland Street and 120th Avenue from 5-7:30 or 8 p.m. Friday and from approximately 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Ferrysburg firefighters will be at Leppink’s Grocery Store from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers will have a collection point at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Third Street from 1-6 p.m. Friday and 12-5 p.m. Saturday, prior to the Jingle Bell Parade in downtown Grand Haven.
Spring Lake Township firefighters will be at both Spring Lake Admiral gas stations from 6-9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Donations are also being accepted at the fire stations through Dec. 7 at Crockery Township and Dec. 12 at Spring Lake Township. Donations will be accepted at Ferrysburg City Hall through Dec. 18.
