One hurt when SUV collides with culvert in ditch off M-104

FERRYSBURG — The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $2.8 million to replace a culvert under U.S. 31 in Ferrysburg for a tributary leading to Smith’s Bayou, just south of Van Wagoner Road.

The work will mean lane and road shoulder closures on the highway throughout the project, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, through mid-November.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.