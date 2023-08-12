FERRYSBURG — The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $2.8 million to replace a culvert under U.S. 31 in Ferrysburg for a tributary leading to Smith’s Bayou, just south of Van Wagoner Road.
The work will mean lane and road shoulder closures on the highway throughout the project, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, through mid-November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.