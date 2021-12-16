Fierce winds that blew across the Lakeshore overnight have caused significant damage and power outages.
Fruitport Community Schools are closed after the winds tore a section of the roof off Edgewood Elementary School.
Ottawa County’s Filmore Complex is also closed Thursday due to a power outage. This includes the Sheriff headquarters, clerk, register of deeds and treasurer’s office, as well as inmate visits at the jail and hearings in the West Ottawa court.
Other locations, including Grand Haven, Holland and Hudsonville, are open today.
If you had an appointment or hearing scheduled at the FIlmore Complex, you’re instructed to contact the specific court or office providing the service to reschedule.
According to WZZM-TV, wind gusts were measured between 50 and 65 miles per hour, with a gust of 69 mph recorded in Holland.
As of 7 a.m., more than 106,600 Consumers Energy customers were without power, according to the outage map. Of those outages, 6,531 customers are in Ottawa County.
The Board of Light and Power's outage map reports just 15 customers affected by outings as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
A high wind warning remains in effect this morning spanning from New Mexico to the Upper Peninsula.
