Jake VerMurlen admitted to being a little bored.
The Grand Haven man is out of work at his day job and his business as a DJ is on hold while everyone hunkers down at home until the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re just out here having fun,” he said Wednesday, as music poured out of his sound system, and his daughter and her friends danced on the sidewalk and in the street.
Some Columbus Avenue neighbors joined in the fun, as well.
VerMurlen has been a DJ for 25 years and has a business called Movin’ Music. Due to the pandemic, he said he’s already had to reschedule seven or eight weddings.
“I can’t do any weddings,” he said. “The brides are calling and canceling or rescheduling.”
Proms are also out the window.
VerMurlen said that he feels bad for his daughter, Gracie, who is missing out on her high school senior year, softball season and prom. He said he wanted to do something to help, and he had some incentive.
“We’ve been kind of bugging him because we saw someone doing this from another state,” said his wife, Brenda.
Neighbor Carly Johnson, a teacher for Black River School in Holland, said she was just finishing up a virtual meeting with her co-workers when she heard the music outside.
“I heard a wobble and I ran right out here,” she said. “My husband yelled that I don’t have my shoes on, but I didn’t care. I just wanted to go out there and dance.”
Across the street, neighbors Brandon and Sarah Kaiser came out onto their porch with their children: Adalyn, 4, and Alijah, 1.
“I thought it was my kids upstairs at first,” Sarah said.
“It’s cool,” Brandon added. “It just breaks up the monotony of everything else.”
VerMurlen said he will probably bring out his equipment again “if the weather gets nice and I’m still off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.