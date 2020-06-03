Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, the board members of the Wednesday night dances held at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium have decided to cancel the June concerts.
The season would have opened up with the Spring Lake High School Dance Band. Also on the schedule for June, Living the Dream was to have its premiere at the waterfront. Silverado, another popular group, was also scheduled in June.
