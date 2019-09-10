Dangerous Lake Mich. swimming through tonight

A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect until late tonight.
The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for beaches from Holland north through 11 p.m. Tuesday. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Avoid swimming in Lake Michigan today and tonight.
Looking ahead, thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning and again Thursday evening into Friday morning. Some of the storms could have strong winds and heavy downpours.
