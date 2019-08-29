A warning for dangerous swimming conditions and walking on piers at Lake Michigan beaches has been extended to 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
The Beach Hazards Statement and Lakeshore Flood Advisory is for all Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include South Beach at South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
Hazards:
— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
— Strong structural and longshore currents, as well as rip currents.
— Lakeshore flooding and beach erosion. Water forced into channels between pier heads may flood portions of port towns along the river channel edges. Waves may completely submerge pier decks at times.
Forecast:
Winds and waves will remain hazardous into early Thursday night. Winds will be southwesterly at up to 35 mph, with waves of 5-8 feet expected north of Holland and 3-5 feet south of Holland. Winds will turn to the west during the mid-evening and decrease to 15-25 knots, then after midnight turn northwest to north at 10-20 knots.
South-facing piers will be most susceptible to being swamped by waves and for structural currents through late Thursday night. Longshore currents will become more likely than rip currents.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Further beach erosion is likely and lakeshore property owners should be prepared for the possibility of more damage to the dunes and bluffs.
