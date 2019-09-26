Winds will be whipping up to near gale force Friday, leading to dangerous piers and swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued the following Beach Hazards Statement to be in effect between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday:
— High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.
— Strong structural and longshore currents are expected, and rip currents are possible.
— Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park, South Beach in South Haven and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
— Southerly winds will increase to near gale force on Friday. This will lead to dangerous conditions, especially on or near piers. Waves will build to over 4 feet for much of the area, with possible near 9-foot values closer to Little and Big Sable Points.
High wave action makes swimming difficult and can tire even a strong swimmer quickly.
Structural currents form along piers where longshore currents and wave action flow into the structure. Structural currents can sweep you out into deeper water along the pier structure.
A longshore current is a lake current that moves parallel to shore. Longshore currents can be strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom, making it difficult to return to shore.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in sandbars. Rip currents can sweep you into deeper water.
Forecast for the Grand Haven area:
Friday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 70. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 11-16 mph increasing to 17-22 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 5 a.m. Low around 57. South-southwest wind 11-16 mph becoming north 5-10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and 1 inch possible.
