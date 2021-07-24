A warning for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions is in effect for Lake Michigan beaches between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. today.
The warning area includes beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties. The most dangerous beach conditions will occur on the south sides of south piers such as Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
