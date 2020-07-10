A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect through Saturday morning.
The beach hazards statement is for beaches in Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.
Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
