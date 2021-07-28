A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Thursday.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected for Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
A fast-moving complex of thunderstorms will move across the lakeshore late tonight and potentially produce large waves at the beach along with fluctuating lake levels. North winds behind the system late tonight and early Friday will result in strong currents, especially on the north side of piers.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Today through early Thursday: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight into Thursday morning. At this point, damaging wind gusts look to be the main threat. Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question. Also, locally heavy rainfall may result in brief flooding of low areas.
Grand Haven forecast
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Low around 70. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 8 to 14 mph.
Consumers Energy prepares for potentially extreme weather
Consumers Energy crews are preparing for potentially extreme weather — including damaging wind gusts, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain — that could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards.
Regions in the western and southern parts of Michigan are expected to be hit hardest by the potential storms, starting late Wednesday night and continuing into the early morning hours on Thursday.
Some preparation tips for potential severe weather include:
— Charge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.
— Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.
— Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.
Consumers Energy also urges the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind:
— Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050. Consumers Energy crews are taking extra health and safety precautions because of the COVID-19 situation and asks the public to keep at least 6 feet of distance from its crews.
— Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
— Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
— Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
Customers can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter. Customers can also sign up to get outage alerts and restoration times sent to a phone, email or text message, Text "REG" to 232273 or visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/alerts.
