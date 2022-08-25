A warning for hazardous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect through 8 p.m. Friday.
The beach hazards statement covers the lakeshore in Ottawa, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Nearshore forecast:
North winds will increase to 15-25 mph Thursday night and continue into Friday. Waves will build into the 3- to-5-foot range.
North sides of north piers will be dangerous places to swim on Friday.
Precautions:
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.
Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Grand Haven forecast:
Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South-southwest wind 5-8 mph becoming north in the evening.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 8-10 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North-northwest wind 5-9 mph becoming east after midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.