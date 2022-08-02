A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service's Beach Hazards Statement calls for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
The red flag warning area includes beaches in Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Breezy winds from the south-southwest will make beaches near south piers especially dangerous. Thunderstorms are also expected.
Precautions:
— Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.
— Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
— Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Grand Haven forecast:
The rest of this afternoon: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 83. South-southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South-southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
