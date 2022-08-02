A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from St. Joseph to Manistee is in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service's Beach Hazards Statement calls for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
The red flag warning area includes beaches in Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
Breezy winds from the south-southwest on Wednesday will make beaches near south piers especially dangerous. Thunderstorms are also possible.
Precautions:
— Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.
— Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
— Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
