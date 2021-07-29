A warning for dangerous swimming at Lake Michigan beaches remains in effect through 8 a.m. Friday.
The Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service calls for high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions at beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Safer conditions are expected Friday. Beach forecasts are available at go.usa.gov/xFq3z.
Looking ahead, thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. A few of these storms could become severe and produce small pockets of wind damage and large hail.
