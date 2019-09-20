A warning for dangerous swimming at Lake Michigan beaches and a Lakeshore Flood Advisory are in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued the warnings for beaches from Holland to Manistee. Beaches with particularly dangerous conditions include Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
Winds will be out of the south to southwest from 15-25 mph, creating waves of 3-5 feet Saturday, then 4-7 feet Saturday night and Sunday.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Waves will also wash over piers, and could sweep people into the lake or channel.
Lakeshore flooding and beach erosion are also expected. Water forced into channels between pier heads may flood areas along the river channel edges. Beaches and dunes may see erosion.
Several rounds of heavy rain this weekend are likely to affect most of Lower Michigan, with the heaviest round of rain likely moving in Sunday evening.
The main threat is for short-duration flooding in areas of poor drainage/low spots, as well as on some of the smallest streams. The larger rivers will see significant rises by early next week, but none are expected to cause flooding.
As of Friday afternoon, it looks like the heaviest rain will fall along and west of U.S. 131, but all locations will likely see at least one round of significant rain.
Areas along the lakeshore between Holland and Muskegon saw the highest rain totals last week, as well, which means the soils there are still quite wet, and additional heavy rain will have a harder time absorbing into the ground.
Stay informed with the latest forecasts and information at www.weather.gov/grr and remain alert for ponded water this weekend, especially if driving at night.
