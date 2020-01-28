Daytime (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) lane closures for survey work will be in effect Wednesday through Friday on U.S. 31, between Jackson Street in Grand Haven across the bridge to Third Street in Ferrysburg, and on M-104 at U.S. 31.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the work is weather dependent.
