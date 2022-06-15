Temperatures soared to 90 degrees or more in the Tri-Cities on Tuesday.
Along the Lakeshore, relatively frigid Lake Michigan temperatures helped keep things cool, and also led to dense fog, which settled just offshore.
Local municipalities opened their community spaces as cooling centers, including the Grand Haven Community Center and Barber School in Spring Lake.
A heat advisory remains in effect for today, along with an air quality alert. Heat index values of 100 to 104 are expected for portions of south-central and southwest Michigan, including Ottawa County until 10 tonight.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Precautions
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
Air quality alert
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared today (Wednesday) to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.
The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties: Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the EGLE page at: michigan.gov/EGLE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.