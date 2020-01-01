December snowfall below normal

A round of snow covered West Michigan earlier this week, but despite the late-month winter blast, the area was well below the average amount of snowfall for December and above normal for rainfall.
Through Tuesday morning, 11.6 inches of snow was measured for the month in Muskegon, where the normal snowfall for the month is close to 28 inches, said Heather Orow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids.
As of Tuesday morning, 3.78 inches of rainfall in December was measured, which is up from the normal for the month in Muskegon of 2.48 inches.
The round of snow that started Monday evening and lasted into Tuesday brought more than 5 inches to some areas. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 5.3 inches of snow had been measured at the Muskegon County Airport and 5.5 inches was measured in Fruitport. Orow noted that those amounts could have been higher by the end of Tuesday because it was still snowing when the measurements were taken.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Orow said forecasters expect temperatures in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. A system is expected to bring precipitation tonight into Friday. Orow said it will be mostly rain, with potentially a little snow on the back end going into Friday night.
Below-normal temperatures for the month of January are being favored by the Climate Prediction Center, Orow said. The normal low January temperatures in Muskegon are in the mid 30s, while the normal highs are close to 40 degrees.
