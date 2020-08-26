A fire that started on the deck of a home in the Country Estates Mobile Home Park in Spring Lake Township late Wednesday afternoon spread to the house, causing extensive damage.
The Spring Lake Fire Department responded to the fire at about 5:30 p.m. Homeowners Tim and Velma Youngs were cooking inside the house for a family dinner when a granddaughter spotted the fire on the deck, according to their visiting friends.
