The B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) national teen defensive driving program has teamed with Shape Corp. to present free advanced training sessions in Grand Haven during the weekend of Sept. 25-26.
Training sessions will be held at Shape Corp., 14600 172nd Ave. Registration can be done online at https://bit.ly/2WbTD3Q.
“As a leader in developing impact energy management solutions for the automotive industry, we really connected with this program,” said Randy Pappal, vice president of purchasing, supply chain and business development for Shape. “We see the significant value in helping teach practical, safe driving behaviors for real-life scenarios. As a whole, the program benefits our communities across the country.”
Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, the B.R.A.K.E.S. program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers including current and former law enforcement officers, as well as professional racing drivers, teaching the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road.
Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.
Car crashes are the No. 1 cause of death among teens, ending more lives every day than murder, suicide or disease. Statistics show B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving.
The 501(c)(3) charity was founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a car crash in 2008. Herbert turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 45,000 teens across the country.
The training programs will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Support from corporate partners like Shape Corp. is invaluable in the amazing growth of our program,” Herbert said. “We deeply appreciate Shape Corp.’s role in presenting these training sessions to teens and parents in Grand Haven, especially as we further our presence in Michigan in 2021 as well as the years ahead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.