DEI office talks first year

County officials are taking the next in an initiative to educate Ottawa County employees, host annual forums and get more involved in community diversity programs, after kick-starting an initiative in 2013
In late 2018, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners established the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Office.
By late February 2019, a staffing plan for the office was approved and Robyn Afrik was hired as the office’s director in June.
“The office is responsible for developing templates to discover and eliminate implicit bias, develop plans to promote diversity and operationalize DEI within the county,” Afrik said.
The office has had a busy year taking the reins of the internal committee set up in 2013, from bringing in staff to hosting its first forum in November and more.
This year’s forum, in Holland, was entitled “Journeys to Equity in Public Service” and offered attendees a chance to hear from professionals during a DEI practitioners panel, listen to keynote speakers, sit in on different morning and afternoon workshops and more.
Forum attendees also watched as Ottawa County awarded its first Excellence in Equity Award to Reyna Masko, an investigator with Ottawa County Friend of the Court and member of the Ottawa County Cultural Intelligence Committee.
Looking into 2020, Afrik said she and her staff intend to keep working toward the goals of the office.
