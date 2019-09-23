The Grand Haven City Council last week discussed an option in preserving history, while also sprucing up a longtime resident of the waterfront, the Grand Trunk Depot.
During their work session and regular meeting on Sept. 16, council members heard from City Manager Pat McGinnis about new architectural designs for the structure, and shared their opinions.
“We looked at doing some significant work to the Grand Trunk Depot to make it work better with the stadium improvements,” McGinnis said.
McGinnis and council members noted they hope to partner with the philanthropic community, which funded the improvements done at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, to help in covering the costs of interior and exterior work at the old train depot at the end of Washington Avenue.
“Right now, we don’t have any budget to do any of this work,” McGinnis said. “The preliminary estimates were north of a half-million dollars to do the things mechanically, structurally and aesthetically inside and out.”
He noted the building could be split, with one-third being occupied by a tenant and the remaining portion being open to the public and available for programming or events.
“I think what success looks like is when there are a lot of people in the building all the time,” the city manager said.
Giving some background to the discussion, McGinnis noted two previous designs were shown to the City Council, the city’s Historic Conservation District Commission, and Grand Haven Main Street’s Preservation and Place Committee. Both previous designs were not well received, he said.
“We listened and heard that there was a tremendous amount of interest in maintaining the historic integrity or value of the exterior of the building and the interior of the building,” McGinnis said.
With the new architectural designs, McGinnis said the building could keep its historic brick exterior and be opened up to look more inviting for foot traffic.
“I think this is a natural evolution of the building that is going to make it relevant and possible for greater use today,” Councilman Josh Brugger said of the designs.
Brugger noted the newest design balances honoring the history of Grand Haven while making the building more available for today’s uses.
“I agree – I like the concept of this,” Councilman Dennis Scott said. “To keep it historic, as it is right now, is not going to be as friendly. This makes it user-friendly, it keeps the building basically like it was. It’s not a big change. I like the design, I like the way it looks. I think that would be a big improvement down there.”
Councilman Bob Monetza noted there could be a lot of difficulty for masons to match the current brickwork of the building, as well as other issues, such as the pattern of doors and windows being uneven upon completion.
“I think it’s good for us to try to reuse adaptively what’s there to the extent we can,” he said. “But I still respect and want to maintain that exterior facade and I see more problems, hazards and downsides than I do see upsides to this. In fact, I see none. I’m still opposed to making alterations to the facade of the building.”
While Monetza said much can be done with the interior of the building, he believes preserving the exterior of the Depot as it has been since 1870 is an important tribute to the city’s past.
“We should keep the historic pattern, rhythm, the way it was built, the original brick work and all that intact,” he said. “I don’t see the advantage to changing it, but I do see the disadvantages to altering it and potentially messing it up.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Fritz agreed with Monetza.
“One of our focal points is our history here in Grand Haven,” Fritz said. “We have the train, we have the coal tipple and we have the Depot. By changing it around, you’re playing with history a little bit. The building itself has so much history. I would like to maintain some kind of integrity of the history of it.”
With this being the first step in the process of any potential changes to the Depot, Mayor Geri McCaleb said the city could consult with people who have worked on older buildings to ensure the historic integrity is maintained, while adding to the usefulness of the space.
“The idea is being able to open this up to have people be able to pass through the backside and not go through narrow doorways, and do that in a very tasteful and very historic way with people who know how to work with this kind of equipment,” she said. “This design seemed to catch the imagination of the most folks. It preserves the past, it preserves the look of the building and preserves that history, but incorporates it together with the stadium.”
Well then,install wider doors and stop wasting more money.
