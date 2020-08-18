The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the break-ins of two car dealership buildings overnight in Coopersville.
A deputy was on patrol at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed a broken window at the Betten Baker Ford dealership at 940 O’Malley Drive.
During the investigation, deputies learned that unknown subjects broke a glass window in order to gain entry to the dealership. The suspects also entered the Chrysler/Dodge/Ram dealership next door.
Deputies are working with dealership employees to determine, what, if anything, was taken from the businesses.
Crime scene technicians are also on the scene collecting evidence.
No suspects were located.
The incidents remain under investigation.
