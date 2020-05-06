Like many organizations across the nation, one local group has pitched in to help out during the coronavirus outbreak.
Best Life, a service of the Lakeshore Pregnancy Center, recently partnered with Love in Action and Grand Haven Area Public Schools to donate more than 9,000 diapers, as well as formula and baby food, to expectant families.
