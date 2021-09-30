Diesel plant 1

The Board of Light & Power’s old diesel plant was built in the 1930s by the federal government’s Works Progress Administration (WPA).

 Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung

The city of Grand Haven’s Historic Conservation District Commission will be hosting an open house of the old Diesel Plant next week.

The open house will take place Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 6-7, from 3-6 p.m. on both days.

