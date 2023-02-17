LEFT: The Board of Light & Power’s old diesel plant was built in the 1930s by the federal government’s Works Progress Administration (WPA). RIGHT: A group enters the Board of Light & Power’s old diesel plant for a tour in October 2021.
Tribune file photos / Matt DeYoung
The site plan request for the former diesel plant along Grand Haven’s Harbor Drive was approved Tuesday by the city’s Planning Commission.
However, before the redevelopment plan can get final approval, developer Grand Power Works (formerly CL/ Lakewood) will need to obtain consent from the Board of Light & Power. The approval is just one of several requirements Grand Power Works will need to satisfy, City Planner Brian Urquhart said.
