Grand Haven’s Board of Light & Power has a clean-up problem.
Letters to and from Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) show that the BLP was denied closure of one of its impoundments and its request for a mixing zone approval was “premature.”
The BLP is currently in the process of closing and remediating a decades-old coal plant on Harbor Island. Three coal combustion residual – or ash – impoundments must be properly cleaned and cleared with EGLE and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. However, due to the nature of historical uses on the island, the BLP has struggled to achieve proper approval.
Correspondence between the municipal utility and the regulatory agencies show a discrepancy in information with what BLP officials have spoken about during informational virtual meetings, according to documents acquired via the Freedom of Information Act and provided to the Tribune. Throughout the remediation process, BLP officials have said they are working with EGLE and EPA to get each impoundment closed properly. However, many details of those arrangements have not been shared.
Harbor Island was once used as a city dump and ash pile before environmental protection laws came into play in the 1970s under the Richard Nixon administration. Since then, the J.B. Sims coal plant was built, began operation, closed and is now being demolished.
No approved work plan
EGLE’s struggle working with the Board of Light & Power started from the beginning. The state environmental agency is currently working to shut down four different power plants somewhat comparable to the situation that faces Grand Haven.
For each of those, general operating procedure calls for an approved work plan before any construction begins. Essentially, this means both the regulatory agency and the city form an outline and come to an agreement on what is going to happen.
The BLP and EGLE were never able to come to such an agreement. There was never an approved work plan, according to ELGE engineer Tim Unseld and geologist Kent Walters.
“In Grand Haven’s case, we worked with them on a work plan, but we never got to completion of an acceptable work plan that, in our eyes, satisfied the requirements of Part 115 (environmental remediation law),” Unseld said.
Walters also explained the situation behind the BLP’s work plan: “Generally, what we do is we agree upon a plan with the facility beforehand, so that we are on the same page and say, ‘Hey, look, we both agree this is the best way to do things.’ We never got to that point with Grand Haven – we had questions and issues with some of their work plan objectives and were still in the negotiation phase. They (BLP staff) decided to move forward.”
The EGLE representatives suggested that something like this might have prevented some of the back-and-forth between the BLP and EGLE on issues like environmental remediation. Despite the disconnect, both parties say they share the same goals – to achieve successful environmental remediation on the site.
The BLP didn’t have a direct answer to why an approved work plan wasn’t agreed upon. The utility officials said their original work plan was submitted before they knew of the extent of the contamination under the clay liner, so it had to be modified shortly after. They also ran into a state deadline which required the closure of the Unit 3 ash pond by Dec. 28, 2020.
Mixing zone request is ‘premature’
Due to the unique nature of the site, the BLP believes the impoundment liners cannot be torn up and removed like they would be in other situations. The fear is that doing so would stir up the contamination that the island was built on over the years, creating another problem for the city to deal with.
The BLP’s environmental engineering firm, Golder Associates, tasked with helping the municipality close each impoundment and comply with all state and federal regulations, recommended that the utility requested approval for a mixing zone. So, that’s what the BLP did in October 2020.
A mixing zone would essentially release and dilute the contaminated water using the Grand River in a calculated fashion. The level of pollutants in the water is measured to make sure that when the water is mixed, the pollution will not carry over into the cleaner water in the river, which flows into Lake Michigan and where Grand Haven residents get their drinking water.
The first of two revealing documents show that EGLE, upon receipt of the BLP’s request, characterized the request as “premature” for several reasons.
The letter says the BLP “failed to take statutorily required steps when a groundwater monitoring system detects constituents over groundwater protection standards” and the municipal utility “has failed to take necessary steps that would provide EGLE with the statutorily required information needed to properly review BLP’s request.”
Lastly, the letter of receipt claimed that the BLP’s monitoring well network is insufficient to properly monitor potential groundwater impacts from each impoundment.
In response, the BLP defended its request and said it feels “that approaching the whole site is more environmentally protective than a piecemeal approach,” once again alerting EGLE to the unique situation at the site.
“The (BLP) Board has serious concerns that, if removal is intrusive, it could cause an uncontrolled geochemical release of contamination downstream threatening the Grand River, Lake Michigan and the community’s drinking water intake,” BLP Operations Manager Erik Booth wrote in response to EGLE.
BLP officials wrote Feb. 9 that they “need more information before they will consider our application for a mixing zone” when asked by the Tribune about a timeline for response from EGLE about the mixing zone approval request. There was no mention that the BLP failed to reach certain required steps before making this request in October 2020.
Unit 3 closure denial
A second document was a notification and explanation of the denial of the closure of the Unit 3 impoundment.
The letter from EGLE said the BLP hadn’t provided certification of completion of the “criteria for conducting the closure or retrofit of CCR units” law and that the BLP didn’t meet groundwater monitoring system requirements.
In accordance with its request for final closure, the BLP filed close-up photographs of the clay liner in the Unit 3 impoundment, of which ELGE shared this concern: “The liner may have not prevented releases to the underlying soils/waste and to the groundwater below the unit.”
ELGE identified cracking and a lack of a “monolithic” clay liner, which could result in a puncture and release. If that is the case, groundwater monitoring systems would likely catch the spills. However, ELGE stated that the BLP’s groundwater monitoring system was not up to par with requirements.
“In order to achieve closure, GHBLP must provide this documentation (proof of decontamination) and perform any additional work needed to document that both the horizontal and vertical extent of the contamination has been removed,” ELGE wrote.
The BLP originally had a Dec. 28, 2020, deadline for closure of the Unit 3 impoundment. However, since it did not meet closure requirements, the utility was supposed to renew its operating license to continue work on the site.
However, the BLP did not renew, putting it in violation of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act bylaws if any other operation is to be conducted, according to the letter from EGLE. The BLP said Golder believes EGLE’s concerns with Unit 3 can be properly addressed without more operation. The BLP is required to have an operating license until Unit 3 is completely closed and all environmental concerns are addressed, according to ELGE officials.
“It is our position that they are required to have an operating license, or they are considered an open dump, which is a disposal area that is in violation of Part 115 (environmental remediation law),” Unseld said.
EGLE representatives hold the opinion that it is much too early to come to the conclusion that all will come falling apart if the BLP digs into the underlying materials during the clean-up process.
“At this point, ELGE doesn’t think they have enough information to support that conclusion,” EGLE’s Kent Walters said. “Some of the conclusions they made were just too general. We just don’t think they have the data and evidence to support that.”
The uncovering of these documents comes as no surprise to local energy activists.
“It’s things like this that show they are not telling the full story,” said Andrea Hendrick, a member of the Grand Haven Energy Organization.
Local pushback
The Grand Haven Energy Organization, the group leading an effort to hold the BLP accountable, set up a Wix website where those concerned with the municipal utility’s actions could easily send a notification to members of the Grand Haven City Council and BLP directors and management to be read into the public record during public comment sessions during meetings.
After about 40 responses, the GHEO received a letter from BLP General Manager Dave Walters stating that the Wix submission system is a “security risk,” so its responses will be blocked by the municipality.
This is just another example of a lack of transparency GHEO is trying to highlight, Hendrick said.
Hendrick, a vocal objector to the BLP’s plans to build a new operations facility on Harbor Island, said her comments were once read into the public record in favor of the facility. However, Hendrick says she hasn’t once been in favor of a new operations facility.
Dave Walters could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.