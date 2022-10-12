The city' Human Relations Commission (HRC) has been asked to investigate a discrimination complaint that may have occurred towards a Board of Light & Power (BLP) board member, Andrea Hendrick.
The alleged incident took place at the BLP’s Aug. 3 meeting. The HRC will convene for a special meeting Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. They have requested that both members of the BLP board and BLP executive staff be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.