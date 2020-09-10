Grand Haven City Clerk Linda Browand reads the address off a ping pong ball drawn in the dispensary lottery Thursday afternoon. In the background is the city's community development manager, Jennifer Howland.
Partners Jamie Cooper, left and Rebecca Neil celebrate after learning that one of their properties was picked in the lottery drawing Thursday afternoon.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Grand Haven City Clerk Linda Browand hands one of the ping pong balls to the community development manager.
Two strip mall locations, a vacant piece of property and the Rendezvous Restaurant were the four addresses drawn in medical marijuana dispensary lottery Thursday afternoon at Grand Haven City Hall.
Representatives from those addresses now have until Nov. 9 to submit an application for a special land use request. That has to be approved before the representatives actually are awarded a permit to establish a dispensary at those sites.
