HOLLAND — The Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance (LEDA) has named Gloria Lara as its new executive director.
Lara follows Christina Arnold, who had been serving as interim executive director. Arnold is an experienced diversity, equity and inclusion professional who helped transition the organization before taking on a role in social innovation at Steelcase.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Gloria as LEDA’s new leader,” said Sarah Howard, chairwoman of the LEDA Board of Directors. “She brings a wealth of valuable management experience to the role, and with her impressive background, she is the perfect person to lead the organization into its next chapter.”
Lara has experience in finance, marketing, sales, strategy and project management from executive positions at IBM, Chrysler Corp., Jervis B. Webb Co., Delphi Corp., United Technologies Automotive and TRW. Most recently, she was executive director of the Michigan Career Hub, where she focused on launching an innovative website platform to match job seekers and employers with reduced recruiter and candidate bias. Prior to that, she served as CEO of the Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where she promoted economic advancement, growth and sustainability for its members throughout the state by enabling access to business opportunities through strategic initiatives.
As CEO of the Grand Rapids-based Michigan Shore to Shore Girl Scout Council for nearly six years, Lara served as advocate and chief spokesperson for girl scouting in all sectors of the council’s jurisdiction. The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce honored her as the Hispanic Businessperson of the Year in 2013.
“Working with the Lakeshore and western Michigan communities and employers to achieve cultures that are genuinely welcoming and inclusive to all is my focus,” Lara said.
Lara is also a member of the Spectrum Health System and Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park boards.
LEDA, a nonprofit organization based in Holland, works to dismantle barriers to ensure people of all ethnic backgrounds have equal access and opportunity to participate fully in the life of the community. Influenced by national dialogue and research on racial equity, LEDA forms a bridge between formal and informal leaders and individuals throughout the Lakeshore community and region.
