The entire body of Pigeon Lake in Port Sheldon Township is now a "slow, no-wake zone," officials announced Wednesday morning.
This is one of the first areas in West Michigan to take advantage of Public Act 72 of 2020 that allows local governmental units to apply for temporary no-wake zones to help prevent shoreline erosion associated with current high water levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.